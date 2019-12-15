Uzbek Senate approves law to protect investors' rights in special economic zones

15 December 2019 05:58 (UTC+04:00)

Uzbek Senate has approved a new law that guarantees legal protection of investors' rights in the Special Economic Zones (SEZ), Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The law strengthens the protection of the rights of investors, including from unreasonable interference by the state and other bodies or officials in their activities, the press service of the Senate said Saturday.

According to the document, the SEZ is created under the decision of the country's president for a period of 30 years, and it can be of five types -- free economic zone, special scientific and technological zone, tourist and recreational zone, free trade zone, and special industrial zone.

The law will come into force after it is signed by the Uzbek president.

Uzbekistan provides a range of privileges to investors in the SEZ, including tax and customs exemptions. Some 20 free economic zones have been established across the country so far.

Uzbekistan has been carrying out economic reforms in the last two years to attract foreign investment. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has tasked the government with increasing foreign direct investment up to 4.2 billion U.S. dollars in 2019.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
LUKOIL Uzbekistan opens tender for comprehensive corrosion survey of fields, pipelines
Tenders 14 December 14:51
OSCE/ODIHR publishes interim report on parliamentary elections in Uzbekistan
Business 14 December 12:04
OSCE to deploy first-ever election observation mission to Uzbekistan
Business 14 December 11:26
ERIELL Group commissions 4 wells in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 14 December 11:24
Uzbek president to be on visit to Japan from Dec. 17-20
Business 14 December 10:55
Russia's financial development institution approves deal with Uzbekistan on pumping stations
Business 14 December 10:38
Latest
62 arrested for illegal mining in Ghana
Other News 07:44
Tens of thousands of North Macedonian citizens join clean-up campaign
Europe 06:51
Argentina's new government increases export taxes on disgruntled farmers
Other News 05:15
Protests rage as US, UK warn on travel to northeast India
Other News 04:29
Albania seeks arrests for quake deaths in collapsed buildings
Europe 03:47
Frustrated with climate talks, activists dump manure outside Madrid summit
Europe 02:59
Iran backs peaceful solutions to Karabakh conflict: FM spox
Politics 02:03
Christmas mayhem feared as French transport strike continues
Europe 01:05
Italy's anti-Salvini 'sardines' take protest to Rome
Europe 00:15