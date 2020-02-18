Asian weightlifting championship moves from Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18

The Asian weightlifting championship has been moved from Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan due to a new type of coronavirus outbreak in China, Trend reports with reference to the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF).

Tournament was also postponed due to the fact that the government of Kazakhstan imposed restrictions on the movement of passengers from countries bordering China.

The Executive Committee of the Asian Weightlifting Federation discussed the situation as a matter of urgency and decided to postpone the Asian Championship to Uzbekistan, the message said.

The tournament will take place April 16-25 in Tashkent.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Since then over 1,800 people have died and over 72,000 people have been confirmed as infected.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.



Aside from Mainland China, the cases of coronavirus spreading have also been confirmed in Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Hong Kong, Australia, Germany, the US, Malaysia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Macau, France, Canada, the UAE, India, Italy, Russia, Philippines, the UK, Nepal, Cambodia, Belgium, Spain, Finland, Sweden and Sri Lanka.

