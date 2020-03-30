China helps Uzbekistan to fight coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 30

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

Chinese defense enterprises have sent 20 tons of medical supplies to Uzbekistan as humanitarian aid,Trend reports citing the press service of the Uzbek Defense Ministry.

The cargo consisted of disposable sterile medical gloves, protective gloves, face masks and thermal imaging cameras that measure body temperature.

Humanitarian aid was delivered by a special airliner of the Uzbek Defense Ministry on March 29.

These medical items will be distributed to military personnel, internal affairs officers, medical staff and others who involved in the quarantine regime in the country.

The total number of infected by coronavirus in Uzbekistan reached 144 people.

The first case of Coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan was detected on March 15, when an Uzbek woman returned from France and tested coronavirus-positive. The Ministry of Health later said that her son, daughter, husband and grandson also tested coronavirus-positive.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 34,000. Over 724,000 people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 152,000 people have reportedly recovered.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

---

Follow author on Twitter: @seyfaddini