Number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 4

By Ilkin Seyfaddini – Trend:

Fourteen more Uzbek citizens have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infected people in the country to 241, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Health.

As was reported earlier, 25 infected people have fully recovered in Uzbekistan. They have been discharged from the hospital and sent to a rehabilitation center.

The first case of coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan was detected on March 15 in the laboratory of the Research Institute of Virology; it was an Uzbek woman who returned from France. The Ministry of Health later announced that her son, daughter, husband and grandson also tested coronavirus-positive.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease is nearing 59,000. Over 1.1 million have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 226,600 people have reportedly recovered.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

