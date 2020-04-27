South Korea sends humanitarian aid to Uzbekistan amid coronavirus battle

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 27

By Ilkin Seyfaddini - Trend:

The Embassy of the Uzbekistan in Seoul has attracted humanitarian aid from the Republic of Korea within the framework of international cooperation in the fight against coronavirus, Trend reports citing the Uzbek media.

The humanitarian cargo for the needs of the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan with a total weight of about 34 tons was formed with the support of South Korean companies and organizations such as Evergreen Motors, Hanshin E&C, Shindong Resources, BOMI E&C, GM Korea, Automotive Parts Suppliers Association, UNICO Logistics, Chung Hospital, Myung Sung Placon, Suwan TPL, Union Korea Pharm, Century, Infinity Co. Ltd., LH, and Hyundai Engineering and Shinhan University, the report said.

In addition, 20,000 sets of test-systems of PCR diagnostics of PCL Inc. for $250,000 were purchased via funds allocated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of South Korea.

On April 26, first part of the humanitarian cargo, including high-tech medical equipment, medical beds with automatic mechanism and test-systems of PCR diagnostics with a total weight of 6.2 tons worth about $900,000 was sent to Tashkent by charter flight of Uzbekistan Airways JSC, the report said.

The rest of the humanitarian cargo with a total weight of over 27.6 tons will be delivered to Uzbekistan by the next cargo charter flight.

---

Follow author on Twitter: @seyfaddini