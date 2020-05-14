Uzbekistan declares Fergana region free from COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14

By Ilkin Seyfaddini - Trend:

The last patient recovered from the coronavirus and was sent for rehabilitation in the Fergana region of Uzbekistan on May 14, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Health.

"The last patient, 40-year-old man from Altyarik district, who was cured in Fergana, was infected as a result of contact with patients. Thus, all 157 patients in the region have fully recovered from the coronavirus infection," the report said.

Uzbekistan recently declared Jizzakh and Kashkadarya regions free from COVID-19.

Currently, 2,077 people in the country have fully recovered from coronavirus infection.

Earlier, Uzbekistan has divided the country's regions and cities into "red", "yellow" and "green" zones, depending on the coronavirus infection level in the given area.

The "red" zone includes Karakalpakstan, Andijan, Namangan, Fergana (till today), Samarkand, Tashkent region (also divided into "zones"), Bukhara, Syrdarya.

The "yellow" zones include Surkhandarya, Khorezm, Tashkent city.

The "green" zones include Navoi, Jizzak, Kashkadarya.

In the "green" zones, free movement of cars and motor vehicles without special stickers is allowed. In "red" and "yellow" zones personal transport movement is allowed in certain hours (from 7:00 AM to 10:00 AM and from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, GMT+5).

Recently, Zarafshan city of Navoi region was transferred from the "yellow" zone to the "red" zone.

In addiction, since May 13, quarantine measures are to be tightened in Samarkand, to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

