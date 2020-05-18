Uzbekistan reports new COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18

By Ilkin Seyfaddini - Trend:

The total number of coronavirus-infected people in Uzbekistan has reached 2,762, Trend reports on May 18 with reference to the Ministry of Health.

To date, 2,247 patients have fully recovered in the country, 12 have died.

Previously, Uzbekistan has divided the country into certain "red", "yellow" and "green" zones, with regard to the level of COVID-19 pandemic spread level.

The Special Republican Commission for the preparation of a program of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the Uzbekistan has extended the quarantine until 1 June 2020.

Since 15 May, the Special Republican Commission has lifted some restriction on certain activities in Uzbekistan.

The following restrictions in the zones have been lifted:

In the "red" zones it is allowed: Craftsmanship on an individual basis; maintenance of cars and agricultural machinery; repair of electronic devices (computers and household appliances) and mobile devices; rental and leasing services; provision of accounting services (audit, tax consulting, etc.).

"Yellow" zones: In addition to the above-mentioned activities, the following has been allowed - real estate activities; advertising and marketing activities; activities of private employment agencies; activities of parks (except for attractions, entertainment facilities and fast food outlets).

Parks and recreation areas will be allowed in groups (no more than two people, except family groups) from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM (GMT+5) in strict compliance with quarantine requirements.

In "green" regions, in addition to the activities listed above, activities of open sports stadiums with artificial surface (provided that the number of visitors is limited, without the use of changing rooms and showers and observance of social distance), museum activities (with a limit on the number of visitors and maintaining the distance), veterinary services, building maintenance and landscaping are allowed.

The "red" zones include Uzbekistan's Karakalpakstan Autonomous Republic, Andijan, Namangan, Fergana, Samarkand, Bukhara, Syrdarya Tashkent regions (also divided into "zones"),.

The "yellow" zones include Surkhandarya and Khorezm regions, and Tashkent city.

The "green" zones include Navoi, Jizzak, Kashkadarya regions.

In the "green" zones, free movement of cars and motor vehicles without special stickers is allowed. In "red" and "yellow" zones personal transport movement is allowed in certain hours (from 7:00 AM to 10:00 AM and from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, GMT+5).

Recently, Zarafshan city of Navoi region was transferred from the "yellow" zone to the "red" zone.

Moreover, Uzbekistan declared Jizzakh and Kashkadarya regions were declared free from COVID-19.

The first case of coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan was detected on March 15 in the laboratory of the Research Institute of Virology; it was an Uzbek woman who returned from France. The Ministry of Health later announced that her son, daughter, husband and grandson also tested coronavirus-positive.

The outbreak of the coronavirus began in the Chinese city of Wuhan (an international transport hub), at a fish market in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

---

Follow author on Twitter: @seyfaddini