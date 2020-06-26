Uzbekistan discloses number of its citizens brought back from UAE

Uzbekistan 26 June 2020 17:37 (UTC+04:00)
Uzbekistan discloses number of its citizens brought back from UAE

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26

Trend:

About 1,800 Uzbek citizens returned to Uzbekistan via charter flights from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on June 25 morning, Trend reports referring to www.kun.uz.

When compiling the lists, special attention was paid to severely ill people, pregnant women, elderly people (55 and older), families with children, students, tourists, people who served their sentences in prisons in the UAE.

More than 600 Uzbek people, with the help of the diaspora and local authorities, have been free of charge accommodated in hotels and hostels in Dubai, including two or three meals a day, since March 15, 2020. More than 1,000 citizens in a difficult situation in the UAE were provided with food.

Moreover, doctors and nurses among Uzbek citizens working in medical facilities in the UAE, gave free consultations to the sick fellow citizens.

