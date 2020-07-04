Uzbekistan to direct IDA's loan on urgent COVID-19-response measures

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4

Trend:

The president of Uzbekistan signed a decree "On measures to implement the "Taking urgent measures to counteract the COVID-19 coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan" project with the participation of the World Bank", Trend reports citing the local Kun.uz news agency.

The resolution approved the parameters of the project aimed to strengthen the country’s public health system for taking urgent measures to counteract coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan, to expand the system for providing temporary benefits to low-income families and the unemployed persons during the period of quarantine measures.

The total cost of the project is $106.7 million. The Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Finance are committed for the targeted use of the loan of the International Development Association (IDA) and the effective implementation of the project.

Monitoring of the effective use of loan shall be carried out by the relevant secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The relevant departments will approve the list of medical devices, medical equipment and equipment purchased within the project to strengthen the material and technical base of medical institutions, as well as ensure targeted use and timely payment of social benefits under the project.