Entry-exit restrictions to be lifted between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 2

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

From September 1, 2020, in relation to automobile checkpoints between the Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, restrictions on entry and exit are canceled with strict observance of sanitary and hygienic requirements, Trend reports citing to Norma.uz information and legal portal in Uzbekistan.

When entering Uzbekistan, persons who have been in Kyrgyzstan for 14 days or have a certificate of negative PCR test results for coronavirus infection within the last 72 hours are not subject to quarantine control.

Also, citizens of Uzbekistan who left for Kyrgyzstan and did not go to third country, are not subject to quarantine control upon their return to Uzbekistan (having PCR test results not specified).

Also, by the decision of the special republican commission of Uzbekistan, the Temporary Instruction on the procedure for performing regular international flights during the coronavirus pandemic is approved.

The instruction comes into force on September 1, 2020, at the same time, the practice of issuing permits to tour operators and airlines for organizing charter flights with the condition of placing foreign citizens in quarantine in a hotel on a paid basis is terminated. Previously issued permits will be valid until October 1, 2020.

It is also allowed to export vehicles registered in neighboring countries and temporarily imported in Uzbekistan, as well as in order to create additional conveniences, the export period for cars from other foreign countries has been extended until November 1, 2020.