Uzbekistan, Turkey review conditions for customs duties payment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 9

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

When forming a preferential list of goods, special attention will be paid to the development of cooperation ties between enterprises of Uzbekistan and Turkey, Trend reports with reference to Dunyo information agency.

On September 4, the sixth round of negotiations was held on the terms of signing the agreement on preferential trade between the two countries.

During the online negotiations, the parties considered the conditions for granting preferences for the payment of customs duties, as well as the rules for determining the country of origin of goods.

The negotiations were held at the expert level by the Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan and the Ministry of Trade of Turkey.

The parties came to a full understanding that the economies of the two states are not competitive, but complementary to each other.

Earlier, at the fifth round of negotiations on the terms of concluding an agreement on preferential trade between Uzbekistan and Turkey, the Turkish side announced the readiness of the Turkish Ministry of Trade to provide the necessary technical assistance on the accession of Uzbekistan to the World Trade Organization.

The side also agreed on advising on the application of anti-dumping, countervailing duties, protective measures, as well as mechanisms for subsidizing business entities in the agricultural sector.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @romakayeva