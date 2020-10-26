Uzbekistan expands range of ecosystem services

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 26

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan develops and implements improved ways of sustainable forest management, and as a result, the range of ecosystem services is expanding, Trend reports citing nuz.uz.

The Global Environment Facility (GEF) project on "Sustainable Forest Management in Mountainous and Valley Areas of Uzbekistan", implemented by the Representative Office of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in Uzbekistan, together with the State Forestry Committee of Uzbekistan, is aimed at sustainably maintaining the target dynamics ensuring continuous, degraded multipurpose forest management, conservation and enhancement of productivity, sustainability and biodiversity of forests.

The project implementation includes four components:

information management systems for sustainable forest management;

multifunctional forest management leading to carbon sequestration improved forest and wood resources, and other benefits;

scaling up sustainable forest management with carbon sequestration by strengthening an enabling environment;

monitoring, evaluation, and knowledge sharing.

Improved methods of sustainable forest management are being developed and put into practice in cooperation with the State Forestry Committee of Uzbekistan, Forest Research Institute, design organizations, and forestry.

As a result of these measures, the range of ecosystem services is expanding, joint activities are being implemented to increase the area of forests and forest cover, thereby contributing to an annual increase in carbon sequestration, and other social, economic, and environmental benefits are realized.

The work is being carried out at four demonstration plots representing different types of forest ecosystems in Uzbekistan - Syrdarya, Dekhkanabad, Kitab, and Pap state forestry. The demonstration areas of the project are located in both mountainous and valley regions of the forest fund.

When sustainable forest management is ensured, these areas can make an impressive contribution to reducing carbon emissions, protecting nature, and improving the living standards of local people. Removing barriers to sustainable forest management will contribute to increased forest cover, social and economic benefits from forests, and improved forestry efficiency.

