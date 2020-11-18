Debt collection system to be simplified in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 18

Trend:

The debt collection system will be simplified in Uzbekistan, Trend reports referring to Podrobno.uz website.

Now it is ineffective due to the workload of state executors. This information became known following the meeting held as a video conference and dedicated to the measures to improve the system of the execution of judicial acts, which has been recently held by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

"In many regions, the number of documents per contractor exceeds the established norms,” the presidential press-service said. “For example, the execution of eight categories of documents, such as registration of property rights, reinstatement at work and collection of wages, payment of fines and utility bills, can be ensured without coercive measures.”

Currently, the Compulsory Enforcement Bureau has 1.6 million such executive documents in its proceedings, which is 35 percent of the total number of cases. Some 60 percent of executive documents relate to the collection of amounts up to 400,000 soums.

In this regard, the responsible people were instructed to introduce a simplified procedure of the execution of judicial acts, to organize special departments in the structure of the Compulsory Enforcement Bureau that will deal with the collection of small amounts by using information technologies.

The importance of retraining state officials on the basis of advanced techniques was stressed.