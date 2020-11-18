State Statistics Committee discloses Tashkent's contribution to Uzbekistan's GDP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 18

Trend:

Tashkent's contribution to the gross domestic product (GDP) of Uzbekistan amounted to 15.6 percent from January through September 2020, the Uzbek State Statistics Committee said, Trend reports with reference to kursiv.uz website.

The volume of the internal regional product of Tashkent in the reporting period exceeded 63.5 trillion soums, decreasing by 1.6 percent compared to the same period of last year.

Since the beginning of the year, the growth rate of the construction industry in Tashkent reached 0.7 percent while the share of the sphere in GDP is 10.1 percent.

There was a decrease in volumes in comparable prices in the industry and services sector, which amounted to 96 percent and 99.8 percent, respectively, compared to those from January through September 2019.

The share of these sectors in GDP is 36.9 percent and 53 percent, respectively.

GDP per capita in Tashkent exceeded 24.3 million soums and decreased by 4.7 percent.