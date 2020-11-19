Uzbekistan imported car tires worth $34 million from China in Jan-Sept 2020

According to the State Statistics Committee, in the first 9 months of 2020, Uzbekistan purchased 2.4 million tires worth $50.6 million, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.

According to the committee, this figure is less by 320.2 thousand units or by $8.6 million than in the same period last year.

Car tires were imported to Uzbekistan mainly from China ($34.4 million).

Over the past 9 months, Uzbekistan was the largest importer of car tires of the following countries:

China – $34.8 million;

Czech Republic – $8.7 million;

The Republic of Korea – $5.3 million;

Russian Federation – $1.0 million;

Turkey – $0.5 million.

This year, imports of tires accounted mainly for the Andijan region ($36.9 million), Tashkent city ($7.3 million) and the Samarkand region ($4.4 million).