Uzbekistan prepares new strategy to tackle corruption, shadow economy

Uzbekistan 1 December 2020 12:58 (UTC+04:00)
Uzbekistan prepares new strategy to tackle corruption, shadow economy
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Latest
Azerbaijani banks increase demand for foreign currency Finance 13:34
Half of Armenia’s wheat harvest came from our lands - President of Azerbaijan Politics 13:32
Azerbaijan decreases value of copper products import in 10M2020 Business 13:25
Armenia did not want to return single centimeter of land to us - President of Azerbaijan Politics 13:24
Unlike Armenian leadership, we have strategic vision - President of Azerbaijan Politics 13:23
Number of enterprises launched in Iran's Khuzestan Province grows Business 13:22
Initial version of statement suggested that width of Lachin corridor should be 30 kilometers, I was categorically against this - President Aliyev Politics 13:22
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is gone - President of Azerbaijan Politics 13:19
When Lachin district was occupied, there was struggle for power in Baku - President of Azerbaijan Politics 13:17
Gold price in Azerbaijan up Finance 13:16
Armenia had no other option – either to be completely destroyed or to sign act of surrender - President of Azerbaijan Politics 13:11
Georgia discusses assistance package with international financial institutions Business 13:10
Iran’s NICICO boosts capital Finance 13:08
Android operating system's share in Azerbaijani market grows ICT 13:08
Azerbaijan's GDP in non-oil sector grows Finance 13:07
Azerbaijan recorded rapid development of payment ecosystem - Association of Banks Finance 13:07
Armenia either had to be completely destroyed or sign it. What do others care about that? - President Aliyev Politics 13:06
New reality emerged in our region, Azerbaijan created this reality - President Aliyev Politics 13:06
If someone wants to interfere with statement signed on 10 November, they will be faced with our tough position - President Aliyev Politics 13:05
I always said that if Lachin, Kalbajar and Shusha did not return to Azerbaijan, then there can be no agreement - President Aliyev Politics 13:03
Armenian side believed that entire Lachin district should be given to them as corridor, unfortunately, some Western circles supported this position - President Aliyev Politics 13:01
Iran's parliament approves plan to lift sanctions Business 13:00
Uzbekistan prepares new strategy to tackle corruption, shadow economy Uzbekistan 12:58
Iran's export to Afghanistan increases Business 12:57
Famous chocolate manufacturing company enters Georgian market Business 12:56
Turkmenistan takes its citizens out of Turkey on charter flight due to COVID-19 Transport 12:48
Softbank buys 10.1% stake in Sweden's Sinch Europe 12:48
Google Chrome continues to be most popular web browser in Azerbaijan ICT 12:48
Uzbek Finance Ministry names largest taxpayers in 2021 Finance 12:47
Lachin corridor cleared of Armenian occupying forces - President of Azerbaijan Politics 12:47
Amazon brings macOS to cloud in a boost to Apple app developers US 12:45
Most of our forests remain intact because enemy could not get into these forests - President of Azerbaijan Politics 12:45
We will try to return former internally displaced persons to all districts liberated from occupation as soon as possible - President Aliyev Politics 12:44
Iran implements plan on offshore fish farming Business 12:42
Turkmenistan's Institute of Chemistry working on multiple areas of research Business 12:34
USAID assists Uzbekistan in joining International Plant Protection Convention Business 12:34
Azerbaijani entrepreneurs invited to partake in 'Time to Export' forum Business 12:33
World crude and non-conventional oil imports up Oil&Gas 12:27
Turkey records decline in volume of Trabzon Airport's cargo, passenger traffic Turkey 12:27
Azerbaijani tricolor flag flying again in Lachin - Speaker of parliament Politics 12:24
SOFAZ reduces volume of currency sold at auctions Oil&Gas 12:19
Turkey raises value of trade with Turkmenistan within 10M2020 Turkey 12:11
Azerbaijan increases exports of precious stones, natural pearls Business 12:11
President Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani people on liberation of Lachin district Politics 12:10
Azerbaijan expects to produce even more dry tobacco Business 12:09
Number of industrial enterprises in Uzbekistan up Business 12:09
Kazakhstan reveals trade turnover with Turkey for 9M2020 Business 12:07
Azerbaijan’s crude oil exports in Eni’s estimates Oil&Gas 12:06
Georgia submits final version of draft budget for 2021 to parliament Finance 11:57
Kazakhstan eyes restricting containers transit from Europe to China Transport 11:54
Agreement signs to establish joint Turkish-Russian monitoring center Politics 11:44
Expenses shrink on construction of enterprises in Iran’s North Khorasan Province Business 11:43
Azerbaijan’s oil consumption dynamics since last two decades Oil&Gas 11:37
Azerbaijan able to ensure safety of Christian sanctuaries in Karabakh - Russian ambassador Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:37
Trade turnover between Turkey, Georgia revealed Turkey 11:35
Tricolor flag flying in all Azerbaijani lands - Turkish embassy Politics 11:33
President Ilham Aliyev addresses the nation (PHOTO) Politics 11:32
Work on setting up command posts in Azerbaijan's liberated Lachin begins (Exclusive) Azerbaijan 11:31
Preparation for spring sowing of agricultural crops begun in Turkmenistan Business 11:30
Kazakhstan's Aktau port opens tender to buy pumps Tenders 11:29
Credit Suisse to propose outgoing Lloyds Bank CEO as chairman Europe 11:12
Azerbaijan donates liquid medical oxygen to Georgia to fight COVID-19 Business 11:07
Iranian currency rates for December 1 Finance 11:01
Turkey's October car exports to Georgia surge Turkey 11:00
Weekly review of Georgian capital markets Finance 10:59
World’s Top 10 oil consumers – Eni’s review Oil&Gas 10:58
Azerbaijani oil prices change Finance 10:51
Kazakhstan sees increase in non-cash payments volume Finance 10:50
Turkmenistan approves volume of special agricultural land fund for joint-stock companies Business 10:49
Value of wood, furniture exports of Azerbaijan for 10M2020 grows Business 10:49
Number of mobile users of Azerbaijan's 4G network grows significantly ICT 10:48
Kazakhstan, Russia developing preliminary design for joint space rocket complex Business 10:43
Azerbaijan's Azergold auctions off bonds Finance 10:42
Oil to be main beneficiary of effective vaccine Oil&Gas 10:21
Total assets of Georgian banks increase Finance 10:17
Azerbaijan, Russia deem important to form new tourism products Business 10:16
BRUA pipeline may connect to TAP bringing gas from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 10:14
Foreign secretaries of Uzbekistan and US in talks over business co-op Business 10:11
Azerbaijani flag raised in liberated Lachin district (VIDEO) Politics 10:08
Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan discuss issues of co-op in framework of bilateral, regional relations Business 10:07
Azerbaijan ramps up 10M2020 export of ferrous metal products Business 10:06
Azerbaijani currency rates for December 1 Finance 09:54
Azerbaijan is a winner - Turkish government Turkey 09:50
Microsoft technology solutions to enable development of Azerbaijan's many economic sectors ICT 09:50
COVID-19 drives 40% spike in number of people needing humanitarian aid US 09:40
Russian TV channel shows Azerbaijan's liberated Fuzuli city completely destroyed (VIDEO) Politics 09:34
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for December 1 Uzbekistan 09:31
Work on conversion of NNC research reactors ongoing in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 09:27
Iran's comprehensive trade system to help fight corruption Business 09:25
Iran-Turkmenistan road to re-open after 9-month closure Transport 09:18
Argentina reports 5,726 new COVID-19 cases Other News 08:41
Turkey announces new curfews as part of COVID-19 measures Turkey 08:15
Iran, Georgia vow to broaden mutual cooperation Iran 08:08
Turkmenistan takes part in meeting of SCO Council of Heads of Government (Prime Ministers) Turkmenistan 07:56
Jens Stoltenberg: Georgia is a valuable partner of NATO Georgia 07:39
Japan’s Foreign Direct Investment in Georgia increases Business 07:01
Wisconsin governor certifies Biden’s win in battleground state US 06:39
S.Korea reports 451 more COVID-19 cases, 34,652 in total Other News 05:58
Kazakhstan decreases imports from Japan amid COVID-19 Business 05:01
76 more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day Russia 03:02
All news