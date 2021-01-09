Territorial councils for the development of professional qualifications and competencies will be formed in Uzbekistan

The President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev adopted the Resolution "On measures to radically improve the qualifications assessment system and provide the labor market with qualified personnel", Trend reports citing Uzdaily.

According to the document, the Classifier of the main positions of employees and professions of workers will be improved.

In particular, the Classifier will include the abolition of the requirements for the minimum level of education with the establishment of requirements for the qualification level for each position and profession in accordance with the qualifications framework.

Requirements are determined by employers independently based on the qualification level corresponding to the position.

According to the resolution, a Council for the Development of Professional Qualifications and Competences will be formed.

By the resolution, the Republican Scientific Center for Employment and Labor Protection under the Ministry of Employment and Labor Relations was transformed into the Institute for Labor Market Research under the Ministry.