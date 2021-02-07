Elections in Uzbekistan can be held in October

The Senate approved the Law "On amendments and additions to some legislative acts of the Republic of Uzbekistan in connection with the improvement of electoral legislation", Trend reports citing Uzdaily.

Thus, the institution of district election commissions for elections to district (city) Kengashes of people’s deputies is abolished, and their powers are transferred to district (city) election commissions.

A legal framework is being created for the procedure for including citizens of Uzbekistan living abroad in the voter list, regardless of whether they are registered with the consular diplomatic missions, as well as voting by using portable ballot boxes at the place of residence or work of voters living abroad.

Also, the following changes are made:

- it is prohibited to use state resources during election campaigning;

- the procedure for disclosing the interim and final financial statements of political parties, as well as publishing the results of audits by the Accounting Chamber of the activities of parties is being introduced.

According to the amendments, it is proposed to hold elections in October.

The approved Law will enter into force after it is signed by the President and published in the prescribed manner.