Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for March 2

Uzbekistan 2 March 2021 09:23 (UTC+04:00)
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for March 2

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 2

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases for March 2 in Uzbekistan increased to 79,961, Trend reports with reference to the statistics of the Uzbek Ministry of Health.

To date, 78,513 patients have fully recovered in the country, while 622 have died.

At the moment, 826 patients are treated in medical institutions in Uzbekistan in accordance with the standards.

According to the Ministry of Health, all new cases were identified among those who were in contact with patients.

According to the Ministry of Health, all new cases were identified among those who were in contact with patients. In particular, 28 cases were revealed in Tashkent, six cases in Tashkent region and one case was revealed in Surkhandarya region.

Starting from January 28, it is allowed to hold concert events in strict accordance with sanitary and epidemiological requirements and restrictions on the work of catering and entertainment establishments from 8:00 to 23:00 (GMT +5) have been lifted.

From October 1, all border crossing points in Uzbekistan are opened for road, rail, and air transport.

Under the instructions of president of Uzbekistan, unlimited movement of vehicles, as well as local air and rail travel in Uzbekistan, was resumed since August 15, 2020. Also, from August 17, 2020, Tashkent resumed public transportation.

The activities of preschool educational organizations and general education schools in a traditional and remote form is allowed from September 2020 in accordance with the opinions of parents and proposals of local councils of deputies.

Citizens are required to wear masks when entering public transport.

The first case of coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan was detected on March 15 in the laboratory of the Research Institute of Virology; it was an Uzbek woman who returned from France. The Ministry of Health later announced that her son, daughter, husband, and grandson also tested positive for coronavirus.

The outbreak in the Chinese Wuhan city - which is an international transport hub - began at a fishing market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

Uzbekistan as an active member of the WHO European Regional Office has joined the Coronavirus vaccination program.

---

Follow author on Twitter: @romakayeva

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
New service of money transfers between Russia, Azerbaijan launched
New service of money transfers between Russia, Azerbaijan launched
Azerbaijani State Insurance Commerce Company talks about closure of some branches
Azerbaijani State Insurance Commerce Company talks about closure of some branches
Azerbaijan to develop new services for microfinance sector
Azerbaijan to develop new services for microfinance sector
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Oil extends losses on worry over possible supply increase from OPEC Oil&Gas 09:30
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for March 2 Uzbekistan 09:23
Gas production dep’t managed by Uzbekneftegaz announces tender for construction of rotational camp Tenders 09:01
Iran interested in rapid revival of liberated territories of Azerbaijan – Iranian Ambassador (INTERVIEW) (PHOTO) Business 09:00
Georgia to secure AstraZeneca vaccine in coming weeks Georgia 08:53
Iran-made COV-Pars vaccine one of world best vaccines: Official Iran 08:33
Kazakhstan reports 658 new COVID-19 cases over past day Kazakhstan 08:28
Chinese mainland reports 11 new imported COVID-19 cases Other News 07:54
Uruguay begins vaccination drive against COVID-19 Other News 06:26
Uzbekistan reveals priorities for agriculture dev’t for 2021 Uzbekistan 05:19
5.1-magnitude quake hits 11 km S of Urrao, Colombia Other News 03:47
Iraq reports 3,599 new COVID-19 cases, 699,088 in total Arab World 02:44
UN chief asks for generous donations for Yemen humanitarian operations World 01:36
5 killed in helicopter crash in east China Other News 00:43
New service of money transfers between Russia, Azerbaijan launched Finance 00:11
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 347,000 in past day World 1 March 23:48
EU to propose vaccine certificates in time for summer holidays Europe 1 March 23:02
Turkey eases coronavirus restrictions as cafes, eateries reopen Turkey 1 March 22:34
European Council President pledges Georgia to have access to Covid-19 vaccine Georgia 1 March 21:58
First vaccine against coronavirus registered in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 1 March 21:45
Iran, Syria enjoy $1.5 billion trade capacity: Official Iran 1 March 21:39
More cargo from Georgia to Lithuania expected in future by Klaipeda Seaport Transport 1 March 21:15
Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Ambassador of Belarus discuss prospects for development of military co-op Politics 1 March 20:22
Azerbaijani FM, Uzbek ambassador exchange views on current situation in region (PHOTO) Politics 1 March 20:06
Numerous people take part in online survey on return to Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region Society 1 March 20:06
Azerbaijani State Insurance Commerce Company talks about closure of some branches Finance 1 March 20:06
Azerbaijan to develop new services for microfinance sector Business 1 March 20:06
Overdue debt increases in Georgia Finance 1 March 18:49
Georgia sees increase in volume of deposits in lari Finance 1 March 18:49
Georgian commercial banks see decline in lending Business 1 March 18:48
Azerbaijan to use Turkey's experience in restoring monuments in liberated lands (PHOTO) Society 1 March 18:47
Georgian farmers can now get diesel benefits online Oil&Gas 1 March 18:47
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on March 2 Oil&Gas 1 March 18:08
Azerbaijani SOFAZ unveils volume of foreign currency sold at auctions during February Oil&Gas 1 March 17:56
Presidential website releases full version of press-conference of Azerbaijani president (VIDEO) Politics 1 March 17:52
Uzbekistan, Organization of Islamic Cooperation talk prospects of cooperation Uzbekistan 1 March 17:50
Georgia to secure first doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Georgia 1 March 17:50
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 1 March 17:46
Statement in support of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity adopted at conference in Iran (PHOTO) Politics 1 March 17:46
Contract signed in Iran on fish farming Finance 1 March 17:43
Former French president Sarkozy convicted of corruption, handed jail sentence Europe 1 March 17:33
Iran and Georgia fix problem with transit of trucks, through Azerbaijan Business 1 March 17:33
Azerbaijani SME Development Agency receives numerous applications for creation of businesses in liberated lands Business 1 March 17:29
Beekeeping to rapidly develop in liberated Azerbaijani lands - Association Economy 1 March 17:29
Uzbekistan’s state budget expenditures mainly account for social sphere Finance 1 March 17:28
State Insurance Organization opens tender for installation of drip irrigation system Tenders 1 March 17:28
Buta Airways Launches Flights to Tbilisi Society 1 March 17:23
Non-oil exports from Azerbaijan show uptick - CAERC Business 1 March 17:22
Russian industrial holding sells its shares in Uzbek cement enterprise Uzbekistan 1 March 17:20
EU to propose vaccine passports in March in time for summer Europe 1 March 17:13
Azerbaijan and Iran to build new bridge over Astarachay - Iranian ambassador Economy 1 March 17:11
Kazakhstan resumes flights from Almaty to Kyrgyzstan Transport 1 March 17:11
Azerbaijan confirms 71 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 1 March 17:08
First UAE ambassador arrives in Israel, eyes Tel Aviv embassy Arab World 1 March 17:06
China's import of Azerbaijani products grows multifold in value terms Business 1 March 17:04
Turkmen Health Ministry opens tender to purchase of medical equipment Tenders 1 March 17:00
Volume of fish caught in Iran's Golestan Province announced Business 1 March 16:59
Gasoline prices surge in Kazakhstan Business 1 March 16:50
Iran seeks to enhance relations between Caspian states in transport sphere - ambassador Business 1 March 16:49
Turkey records lower revenues from car export to Iran in Jan. 2021 Turkey 1 March 16:47
Raiffeisen Bank continues to monitor Turkmenistan's business perspectives Finance 1 March 16:36
Azerbaijan publishes data on computer security requests for February ICT 1 March 16:28
Azerbaijan issues data on foreign trade turnover of precious stones, natural pearls Business 1 March 16:28
Azerbaijani army's mortar batteries continue live-fire training exercises (VİDEO) Society 1 March 16:27
Iran and Azerbaijan to cooperate in reconstruction of Karabakh Business 1 March 16:26
Georgia thanks EU for strong partnership and support Business 1 March 16:24
Turkey issues data on Jan. 2021 volume of crude oil shipment via local ports Turkey 1 March 16:21
New organizations registered within Azerbaijan's 'gov.az' web domain ICT 1 March 16:20
Turkey records substantial growth in exports to Turkic-speaking countries Turkey 1 March 16:17
Weekly review of Georgian capital markets (Feb.22 through Feb.26) Finance 1 March 16:14
Germany eyes co-op with Uzbekistan in construction of Mazar-i-Sharif – Kabul – Peshawar railway Transport 1 March 16:10
Kazakhstan boosts imports from Vietnam Business 1 March 16:04
WTO to hold ministerial meeting in Geneva in late 2021 Europe 1 March 15:56
Azerbaijan plans to raise SMEs' share in non-oil GDP by 2025 Business 1 March 15:43
Data on quality of services from Azerbaijani mobile operators issued ICT 1 March 15:41
Uzbekistan attracts Russian experts for reconstruction of Sardoba reservoir Construction 1 March 15:36
Turkmenistan allocates land for planting legumes in Dashoguz region Business 1 March 15:32
Details of release of Iranian blocked assets in South Korea Finance 1 March 15:27
Iran to restrict sea traveling during Nowruz holiday Business 1 March 15:22
Payments firm Klarna triples valuation to $31 billion by raising $1 billion Europe 1 March 15:18
Iran to increase border control Business 1 March 15:11
Georgia aims to import wheat from Kazakhstan Business 1 March 15:08
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for March 1 Society 1 March 15:06
UK consumer credit slumped as new lockdown hit in January Europe 1 March 15:00
Azerbaijan's SOCAR Polymer maintains leading positions on export in private sector Business 1 March 14:59
Saudia plans to order 70 Airbus, Boeing jets Arab World 1 March 14:57
Number of payment cards in circulation surges in Kazakhstan Finance 1 March 14:56
Ankara hosts meeting of Joint Azerbaijan-Turkey Commission on Culture (PHOTO) Society 1 March 14:53
S&P names key risks for Georgian economy in 2021 Business 1 March 14:53
OECD recommends steps to develop export-oriented agriculture sector of Georgia Business 1 March 14:53
Kazakhstan Railways opens tender to buy pipes Tenders 1 March 14:46
Uzbekneftegaz launches second compressor station at Alan field Oil&Gas 1 March 14:45
Uzbek-Korean JSC announces tender for transport services Tenders 1 March 14:45
Iran plans to increase amount of airplanes flying over its territory Transport 1 March 14:40
Iranian gov't approves a seven-year plan to save Gorgan Bay Business 1 March 14:37
Iran's Atomic Energy Organization talks Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant Nuclear Program 1 March 14:29
Non-cash payments by foreigners in Azerbaijan plummet Finance 1 March 14:28
Azerbaijan's satellite operator discloses revenues for Jan.2021 ICT 1 March 14:28
Turkish TOBB reveals number of registered Iranian companies in Jan.2021 Turkey 1 March 13:59
Volume of problem loans in Azerbaijan decreases Finance 1 March 13:58
All news