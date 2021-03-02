Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan talk big potential for co-op in agriculture

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 2

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan agreed to implement a set of measures aimed at further intensification of cooperation in agriculture field, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Azerbaijan.

The mentioned issue was discussed by the Ambassador of Uzbekistan Bakhrom Ashrafkhanov and the Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan Inam Kerimov.

During the meeting, detailed information about the success of Uzbekistan in the agricultural sector was presented, including information on the main essence and goals of the Strategy for the Development of Agriculture of Uzbekistan for 2020-2030.

The Azerbaijani side, highly appreciated the success of Uzbekistan and expressed confidence that the reforms carried out under the leadership of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will lay a solid foundation for the further confident and progressive development and prosperity of the country.

Touching upon the issues of Uzbek-Azerbaijani relations, the parties positively assessed the dynamics of promoting mutually beneficial cooperation in the field of agriculture. At the same time, the parties expressed opinion about the presence of a large unrealized potential for interaction in this direction.

In this regard, an agreement was reached on the implementation of a set of measures aimed at further enhancing cooperative ties between the two countries.

