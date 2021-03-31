Uzbekistan plans to receive additional batch of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 31

Uzbekistan plans to import two million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine in May-June this year and 3.5 million doses of ZF-UZ-VAC2001 in April-June, Uzbekistan's Health Minister Abdukhakim Khadzhibaev said, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan.

The ministry said that in order to protect public health and reduce the incidence of coronavirus infection, preparations for vaccination against COVID-19 are currently being completed in Uzbekistan.

Health Minister Abdukhakim Khadzhibayev said that 660,000 doses of AstraZeneca and one million doses of ZF-UZ-VAK2001 vaccines, developed in collaboration with Chinese and Uzbek scientists, were delivered under the COVAX program, for vaccination of over four million people.

In addition, COVAX plans to deliver two million doses of AstraZeneca in May-June this year and 3.5 million doses of ZF-UZ-VAK2001 in April-June.

In addition, the Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance and Health Service of Uzbekistan signs an agreement to purchase one million doses of 'Sputnik V' vaccine in Russia.

At the same time, the Pharmaceutical Industry Development Agency of Uzbekistan is currently negotiating the procurement of additional vaccine AstraZeneca.

Furthermore, Khadzhibayev said that Uzbeks have created the first protein C molecule of the COVID-19 vaccine, and clinical pre-clinical studies on animals are planned to begin in the coming days.

