Russia ranks first in wood exports to Uzbekistan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 6
Trend:
Uzbekistan imported from 36 foreign countries wood and its products worth $87.3 million from January through February 2020, Trend reports referring to the Uzbek Dunyo news agency.
According to the State Committee of Uzbekistan on Statistics, most of all, Uzbekistan imported wood from Russia in a value of $72.2 million.
“Russia is followed by China, with a value of $5.1 million. Kazakhstan ranks third in exports to Uzbekistan, with a volume of $1.5 million, Turkey - $1.5 million, Kyrgyzstan - $1.4 million, Iran - $1.3 million, Belarus - $1.2 million, Turkmenistan - $1 million,” the committee said.
