Uzbekistan, Kuwait launching direct flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12

Trend:

Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways obtained permission on April 12 to make regular flights on the Kuwait-Tashkent-Kuwait route, Trend reports referring to Podrobno.uz correspondent citing the Civil Aviation Agency.

The airline announced that the flights will be made via A320-214 and A320-251N aircraft.

Jazeera Airways, one of Kuwait's biggest airlines, makes scheduled flights to over 35 cities in Europe, the Middle East and Asia and has a big fleet of the latest A320 aircraft.