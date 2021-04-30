Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for April 30

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 30

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases for April 30 in Uzbekistan increased to 90,808, Trend reports with reference to the statistics of the Uzbek Ministry of Health.

To date, 87,067 patients have fully recovered in the country, while 649 have died.

At the moment, 3,092 patients are treated in medical institutions in Uzbekistan in accordance with the standards.

According to the Ministry of Health, all new cases were identified among those who were in contact with patients. In particular, 209 cases were revealed in Tashkent, 64 cases in the Tashkent region, 69 cases in the Samarkand region, nine cases in Fergana region, eight cases in the Jizzakh region, six cases each in the Khorezm, Syrdarya, Surkhandarya, Andijan, Kashkadarya regions, four cases each in the Namangan and Navoi regions, three cases in the Karakalpakstan Republic and three cases revealed in the Bukhara region.

Starting from April 1 certain restrictions have been established in Uzbekistan by the decision of the republican special commission for the preparation of the program of measures to prevent the entry and spread of COVID-19.

Citizens are required to wear masks when entering public transportation.

The first case of coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan was detected in the laboratory of the Research Institute of Virology.

The outbreak in the Chinese Wuhan city - which is an international transport hub - began at a fishing market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

Uzbekistan as an active member of the WHO European Regional Office has joined the Coronavirus vaccination program.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @romakayeva