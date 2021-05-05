Uzbekistan simplifying process of assigning state pensions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan will simplify the process of assigning state pensions and improve the system for delivering pensions and allowances, Trend reports referring to Uzbek national news agency.

According to the decree of the president of Uzbekistan, starting from January 1, 2022, the payment of state pensions, social benefits, compensations and other payments financed by the off-budget Pension Fund under the Ministry of Finance of Uzbekistan will be carried out by commercial banks and other specialized organizations selected on the basis of tenders held every three years.

It is reported that Uzbek finance ministry together with the Central Bank and the responsible ministries and departments, should hold tenders for 2022-2024 by the end of this year.

At the same time, in accordance with agreements concluded with commercial banks and other specialized organizations selected on the basis of a tender, they are obliged to deliver pensions and benefits directly to the gatherings of citizens and to the address of citizens' residence in the form of cash.

Also, from July 1, 2022, when assigning state pensions, the request from citizens of documents on seniority, wages, periods of study in higher educational institutions and military service is canceled.

In addition, a service is being introduced for citizens who are not working at the time of the emergence of the right to retire. The service provides for entering information on the work experience according to their work books into the Unified National Labor System, the Interdepartmental hardware and software complex (UNLS IHSC), by contacting citizens through employment assistance centers.

The assignment of state pensions will be carried out on the basis of electronic data in the UNLS IHSC. The Pension Fund independently will receive documents on seniority, wages, periods of study in higher educational institutions and military service of citizens through UNLS IHSC.

It is reported that citizens only need a passport or ID card for the appointment of state pensions.

According to the information, since July 1, 2017, the payment of pensions and benefits throughout Uzbekistan is carried out exclusively by the People's Bank.

