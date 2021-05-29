Eight new power plants to be commissioned in Uzbekistan by year end

Eight power plants will be commissioned in Uzbekistan by the end of the year, the Ministry of Energy said, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.

According to the ministry, by the end of 2021, the generation capacity in the electric power sector will be increased from 14,000 to 15,800 thousand megawatts. Thus, compared to 2016, the generation capacity will increase by 52%.

Reportedly, in October this year, a thermal power plant with a capacity of 240 megawatts in Tashkent region, a gas piston power plant with a capacity of 174 megawatts in Khorezm region, and a solar power plant with a capacity of 100 megawatts (514 megawatts in total) in Navoi region will be put into operation.

Also, in December, 2 thermal power plants with a total capacity of 470 megawatts in Tashkent region, power plants with a capacity of 270 megawatts in Bukhara and with a capacity of 220 megawatts in Kashkadarya will be commissioned. Also, in Samarkand region, it is planned to commission a solar power plant with a capacity of 100 megawatts (total of 1,060 megawatts) by the end of the year.

4 billion 600 million kW/h of electricity will be generated at the newly created facilities in the autumn-winter period (annual production capacity is 12 billion kW/h).

On the basis of the schedule, 26 thousand kilometers of low-voltage power lines and more than 9 thousand transformer stations will be overhauled.