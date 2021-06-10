Presidents of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan hold talks
The Presidents of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan held talks at level of delegations on June 10, Trend reports with reference to Akipress.
A special attention was paid to further expansion of commercial and economic cooperation, deepening of industrial cooperation, development of transport and interregional cooperation, effective use of energy potential, continuation of cultural and humanitarian exchanges, strengthening of partnership in responding to current challenges and threats.
