Gas tanker truck explosion kills two in Uzbekistan
A gas tanker truck exploded at the filling station in Samarkand region of Uzbekistan, killing two people, the Uzbek Emergency Situations Ministry said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
According to the ministry, an explosion occurred during the discharging of the liquefied gas from the truck, killing the driver and an employee of the filling station.
The cause of the explosion and the amount of material damage are being investigated, it said.
Latest
More than 30,000 hectares of land were supplied with water from Sugovushan reservoir after Patriotic war - President Aliyev
Kazakhstan has great potential to increase export of processed goods to Lithuania - Ministry of Trade