Uzbekistan's exporters expand the geography of supplies to Europe and the Middle East

Global Export with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Export Promotion Agency of the Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan made the first deliveries of legumes to Croatia and dried fruits to Israel for a total of $0.3 million, Trend reports citing Dunyo.

Global Export plans to export to these countries for more than $2 million under the long-term contracts concluded by the end of this year.

The activation of diplomatic missions, as well as the participation of domestic exporters in major international exhibitions under the auspices of the Export Promotion Agency, contributed to the achievement of such successes in opening new markets and further promoting the sale of Uzbekistan products.

The signing of a contract for the supply of legume products to Hungary for $500 thousand, under which Uzbekistan exported legume products to this European country for the first time became one of the successful examples of joint activities. Previously, Global Export has established the export of legumes to companies in England, Belgium, the Netherlands, Romania and Latvia.