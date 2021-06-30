China sends another batch of COVID-19 vaccines to Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan 30 June 2021 13:28 (UTC+04:00)
China sends another batch of COVID-19 vaccines to Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

The seventh batch of the Chinese-Uzbek ZF-UZ-VAC2001 vaccine was delivered to Uzbekistan from China, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan.

It is reported that on June 30 Uzbekistan received the batch of the Chinese-Uzbek vaccine ZF-UZ-VAC2001 in the amount of one million doses.

According to the information, the first batch of this vaccine was delivered to Uzbekistan on March 27 in the amount of one million doses, on April 27 - one million doses, on May 18 - one million doses, on May 19 – 500,000 doses, on June 10 - one million doses and on June 28 - one million doses.

Thus, the vaccine stocks in Uzbekistan reach 7.4 million doses. To date, over 3.5 million doses have already been used.

Moreover, Uzbekistan received 660,000 doses of AstraZeneca (CoviShield) vaccine and 240,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine.

A massive vaccination campaign against COVID-19 began in Uzbekistan on April 1. Until the beginning of summer, the authorities planned to vaccinate about four million citizens (more than 11.5 percent of the population) and seven million (about 20 percent of the country's population) - by the end of the year.

