Uzbekistan, China look to accelerate project on launching COVID-19 vaccine production

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2

Trend:

Minister of Innovative Development of Uzbekistan Ibrokhim Abdurakhmonov had a telephone conversation with Ambassador of China to Uzbekistan Jiang Yan, Trend reports citing the Uzbek media.

At the beginning of the conversation, the ambassador congratulated on the successful holding of the fifth meeting of the subcommittee on scientific and technical cooperation of the Uzbek-Chinese Intergovernmental Committee for Cooperation and highly appreciated the work carried out between the two sides.

The parties also discussed the launch of the production of vaccines against coronavirus in Uzbekistan.

Abdurakhmanov said that negotiations with the Chinese company Anhui Zhifei Longcom are currently underway, and representatives of this company are expected to visit Uzbekistan to view the production infrastructure.

“The minister and the ambassador exchanged views on the assistance of the Chinese Embassy in accelerating the implementation of this project,” the ministry said.

At the same time, the minister of innovative development appealed to the ambassador with a request to provide practical assistance in accelerating the project to create an Uzbek-Chinese medical technology park for the synthesis of medicines in the Navoi region.

The project involves an investment of $10 million from China and there are delays in the introduction of these funds and the start of construction work.