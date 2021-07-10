New ambassador of Uzbekistan to Japan appointed
In accordance with a relevant resolution of the Senate Council, Mukhsinkhuja Abdurakhmonov has been appointed Uzbekistan’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Japan, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.
Abdurakhmonov was born in 1974 in Fergana region, graduated from California State University, Chico (USA) and Otaru University of Commerce (Japan).
In 2018-2021, he worked as deputy khokim of Fergana region – head of the investment and foreign trade department.
Since 2021, he has been working as the head of a department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
