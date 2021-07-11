Uzbekistan eyes establishing contacts with Pakistani companies for firm trade agreements

Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov held a videoconference meeting on preparations for the official visit of the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Uzbekistan, Trend reports citing Uzdaily.

On the eve of the high-level visit, a number of bilateral economic events will be held, including a regular meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic and Scientific and Technical Cooperation, the Uzbek-Pakistani Business Forum and a meeting of the Uzbek-Pakistani Business Council.

It was emphasized that the management set the task of carrying out the planned events at a high level and ensuring their effectiveness, meaning the development of new directions for strengthening bilateral ties in the fields of investment, trade, industrial cooperation, transport and cultural and humanitarian cooperation and reaching specific agreements on implementation joint projects and initiatives.

It was noted that more than 100 representatives of the Pakistani business community will take part in the business forum, including heads of large companies operating in such industries as agriculture, food processing, information and communication sector, logistics, construction, electrical engineering, pharmaceuticals and other areas. Also, the event is expected to be attended by heads of investment and trading companies, as well as large banks in Pakistan.

It was announced that at the moment the potential of economic partnership between the two states is not fully used, in connection with which the heads of ministries, departments, industry associations and regions of the country were tasked to establish contacts with Pakistani companies in order to explore opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation and elaboration of specific investment projects and firm trade agreements.

Instructions were also given to take measures to attract domestic entrepreneurs, manufacturers and exporters to participate in the planned events and to assist them in reaching appropriate agreements with potential partners from Pakistan.

The heads of commercial banks were instructed to work out opportunities for establishing direct interaction with Pakistani colleagues in order to develop specific proposals for cooperation.