UNDP supports Uzbekistan in establishing of Integrated National Financing Framework (Exclusive)

UNDP (United Nations Development Program) supports the government of Uzbekistan in establishing of an Integrated National Financing Framework in order to explore different, new funding sources needed to fund development, UNDP told Trend.

According to the message, UNDP is working closely with national partners and other members of the broader UN Country Team in Uzbekistan to support the integration of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in a systemic and synergistic manner that increases their chances of being achieved.

"Together with the Senate of the Oliy Majlis (Parliament in Uzbekistan) we are implementing a joint project to promote oversight to SDG implementation by the Parliament of Uzbekistan," UNDP said.

It is reported that this initiative is working in a few key directions, including ensuring parliament’s institutional capacity, structures and work processes can produce and support effective accountable and equitable reforms, in line with SDGs, promoting more effective parliamentary oversight of the implementation of SDGs.

"We hope that ultimately these efforts will contribute to more coherence of the reforms and advance SDGs attainment in the country," the source stressed.

In addition, UNDP is promoting ‘financing for sustainable development’, in partnership with the Ministry of Finance of Uzbekistan.

"To contribute to the coherence of different policies, but also back the policies with appropriate financing strategies as well as explore different, new funding sources needed to fund development, we support the Government in establishing of an Integrated National Financing Framework," the message said.

It is noted that the Framework also will support on-demand policy research and capacity building to maximize the impacts of policies/reforms on economic, environmental and social dimensions of the 2030 Agenda.

"It will furthermore support the creation of regulatory and institutional frameworks, pilot innovative investment instruments, and enhanced transparency and accountability of public management systems."

Commenting on another example of SDG integration in action, UNDP mentioned the work that UNDP is undertaking on SDGs integrated approach while addressing the challenges of the Aral Sea.

"That is where, with the government and the broader development community, we are designing a portfolio of interconnected, innovative projects to support the government of Uzbekistan’s stated goal of transforming the area into a zone of environmental innovations and technologies. In this effort, we are applying a systems approach to identify critical intersections between diverse challenges and to map their causes. We are considering a set of options to shift investments in the region towards such that with high impact and potential to enhance the lives and livelihoods of the local population," UNDP said.

