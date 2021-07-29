Israel interested in establishing long-term co-op with Uzbek textile manufacturers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29

Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Israeli Delta is interested in establishing long-term cooperation with Uzbek textile manufacturers, Trend reports citing Uzbek media.

The issues of placing orders of Israeli companies at enterprises of Uzbekistan were discussed during a meeting organized on July 28 with the assistance of the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Israel between representatives of the Uztekstilprom Association and the general director of Delta Taiseer Musa, the purpose of which was the issue of including Uzbek textile manufacturers into the production chain of an Israeli company.

The director of the company informed that the company directs the main orders for the production of products to manufacturers from Egypt, Bulgaria, Vietnam and Turkey.

In turn, the Israeli side was familiarized with the current state and development prospects of the textile industry in Uzbekistan. It was indicated that the Association is ready to cooperate with the Israeli side, in particular, in strengthening mutually beneficial relations with major global brands.

Also, measures were discussed to create conditions and promote sustainable development, as well as to increase attention to social responsibility in production.

As a result of the meeting, an agreement was reached to continue a close dialogue on placing orders of an Israeli company at enterprises in the textile industry of Uzbekistan. Today, the industry's enterprises export products worth more than $1 million.

Delta (Israel) is an operating division of the Israeli brand Delta Galil Industries Ltd., a leading manufacturer of underwear and sportswear for men, women and children.

The division is responsible for the development, design and marketing of the flagship brand Delta for all ages and Fix, a popular brand for youth.

Delta Israel owns the largest lingerie and homewear chain in Israel, with over 200 stores nationwide and two e-commerce sites.

