President of Uzbekistan to take part in consultative meeting of heads of Central Asian states

On August 5-6, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, at the invitation of President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, will take part in the next consultative meeting of the heads of states of Central Asia, which will be held in the national tourist zone “Avaza” in Turkmenistan, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.

According to the press service of the head of state, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon will take part in the event, which will be chaired by the head of Turkmenistan.

“The heads of state will consider the results of the implementation of the agreements of the Consultative Meeting held in Tashkent in November 2019. The agenda also includes issues of stable and sustainable development in the region, increasing trade, creating favorable conditions for partnerships in the energy sector, expanding cooperation in the transport and communications sector, consolidating efforts to combat the pandemic and others,” the statement said.

It is expected that in his speech, the leader of Uzbekistan will voice a number of initiatives aimed at further strengthening relations of friendship and good-neighborliness, mutual trust and support. He will also outline new promising areas of regional interaction based on common long-term interests.

Following the summit, important multilateral documents will be adopted, including the Joint Statement of the Heads of State. It is envisaged that the President of Uzbekistan will also hold bilateral meetings with the heads of state of Central Asia.

Within the framework of the program of the consultative meeting, it is planned to hold a meeting of the dialogue of women leaders, an economic forum of Central Asia, an exhibition of national goods, a festival of dishes of national cuisines, as well as a gala concert of arts masters from the countries of the region.

“It should be noted that the initiative to hold consultative meetings was put forward by the President of Uzbekistan in 2017 during his participation in the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly. The first summit of the heads of state was held in March 2018 in the capital of Kazakhstan, Nur-Sultan, and the second – in November 2019 in Tashkent,” the press service concluded.