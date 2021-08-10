International forum on youth rights to be held in Uzbekistan

On August 12-13, Uzbekistan will host a world conference on youth rights, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.

The initiative to hold it was put forward by the President Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the 46th session of the UN Human Rights Council, the NCHR press service reported.

The forum will be held in a hybrid format, it is expected that the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, UN Secretary General’s Envoy for Youth Affairs Jayathma Wickramanayake, Secretary-General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Martin Chungong, OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid and other heads of international structures will deliver speeches at its opening.

Over 500 representatives from more than 30 countries and international organizations have confirmed their participation in the conference on youth rights “Engaging Youth in Global Action”.

The forum will consider the participation of youth in the development of their countries in the context of the impact of COVID-19 on vulnerable youth groups; measures to support young people in access to quality education, productive employment; participation of young people in making decisions that affect their lives.