Uzbekistan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Aug. 21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 21

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Some 81,178 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Uzbekistan on August 20, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan.

It is reported that 6,748 people received the first dose of the vaccine, 25,253 people - the second dose, and 9,177 people received the third dose.

To date, the total number of doses of coronavirus vaccine used amounts to 12,675,808.

Among the regions, the largest number of vaccinated citizens on July 30 was noted in Fergana region (19,607 people), followed by Namangan region (18,222) and Tashkent (12,542).

Most of the total number of vaccinated people was registered in Fergana region (1,472,870 doses). It is followed by Namangan (1 468 696 doses) and Andijan (1,361,002 doses) regions.

The coronavirus vaccination campaign in Uzbekistan began on April 1. At the first stage, people over 65 years old, people with chronic diseases, employees of medical and educational institutions (schools, kindergartens), as well as representatives of law enforcement agencies were vaccinated.

It was noted that vaccination in Uzbekistan is carried out simultaneously with three AstraZeneca preparations - two doses, ZF-UZ-VAC2001 - three doses, Sputnik V - two doses.