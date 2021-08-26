Uzbekistan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26

More than 1.5 million Uzbeks completed the full course of vaccination against COVID-19, Trend reports citing Telegram channel of Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Health.

On August 25, 206,696 people were vaccinated against the coronavirus. Of these, 76,549 people received the first dose of the vaccine, 93,171 - the second, and 36,976 - the third.

To date, the total number of doses of coronavirus vaccine used is 13.166,524.

Among the regions, citizens from the Samarkand region received the most vaccine - 24,478 doses. Andijan (24,207) and Fergana (20,987 doses) regions follow next.

Of the total number of vaccinated people, most of them are in Fergana (1,556,376 doses), Namangan (1,550,067), and Andijan (1,401,962) regions.

The vaccination process continues.

