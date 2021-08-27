Uzbek Ministry of Health publishes COVID-19 data for August 27
According to Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Health, 841 new cases of coronavirus were recorded in Uzbekistan over the past day, Trend reports citing the Ministry.
Moreover, 705 people recovered, another 6 people died, bringing the death toll to 1,056.
Most of the infected were registered in Tashkent (242 people), in the Tashkent region (105), and Karkalpakstan (87).
The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 153,204, 145,693 people have fully recovered. The recovery rate is 95 percent.
