Uzbekistan to receive additional doses of Russian Sputnik-V COVID-19 vaccine

The second dose of the Russian Sputnik-V vaccine will be delivered to Uzbekistan on August 30, Trend reports with reference to the Telegram channel Vaksinauz.

As he noted, there are delays with the delivery of the next batch of Sputnik-V vaccine.

However, the head of the expanded immunization program of the Service of Sanitary and Epidemiological Welfare and Public Health of Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Health, Dilorom Tursunova said that the Sputnik-V vaccine will be delivered to the country on August 30.

The maximum allowable interval between doses of this vaccine may be extended to 12 weeks.

A short delay in the introduction of the second component does not affect the formation of the immune response. As soon as the next batch is delivered, all citizens vaccinated with the first component will also receive the second component, she said.

Earlier this week, a consignment of respiratory masks was delivered to Uzbekistan from Switzerland.

