Uzbekistan receives second component of Russian Sputnik V vaccine

A batch of the second component of the Sputnik V vaccine arrives in Uzbekistan in the amount of 90,000 doses, intended for vaccination of citizens who received the first component of this drug, Trend reports citing Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Health.

According to the Ministry of Health, to date, Uzbekistan has already received 17.9 million doses of various vaccines.

Of them: 460,000 doses of Russian "Sputnik V"; 986.480 of Swedish-British AstraZeneca; 13.5 million of Uzbek-Chinese ZF-UZ-VAC2001; 3 million of American Moderna.

Earlier, the deputy head of Uzbekistan’s Sanitary-Epidemiological Welfare and Public Health Service

Nurmat Otabekov said that 10 million more doses of ZF-UZ-VAC2001 and 1.7 million doses of Sputnik V would be delivered to Uzbekistan by October.

