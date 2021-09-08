China intends to expand import of Uzbek products

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8

By Fakhri Vakilov-Trend:

China intends to provide assistance in Uzbekistan's accession to the WTO, prospects for the development of transportation and logistics, including the expansion of the practice of exporting Uzbek products in the format of block deliveries to China, Trend reports citing Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade.

This topic was discussed during the seventh meeting of the Uzbek-Chinese Subcommittee on Trade and Economic Cooperation was held at the Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade in the format of a videoconference.

From the Uzbek side, the meeting was attended by First Deputy Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade A. Voitov, senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Trade and the involved ministries and departments, and from the Chinese side - Deputy Secretary of the CPC Leadership Group of the Ministry of Commerce Yu Jianhua, representatives of sectoral ministries, departments and financial organizations of China.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that the Subcommittee is the main mechanism in preparation for the upcoming meeting of the Uzbek-Chinese Intergovernmental Committee on Cooperation.

The parties noted that this event will serve as an important platform for strengthening investment cooperation and developing trade interconnection between Uzbekistan and China.

The state of bilateral trade and economic cooperation, current issues of the development of mutual trade, in particular, the participation of the delegation of Uzbekistan at the China International Import Expo.

Also, opportunities were considered for strengthening investment, technical and economic cooperation and deepening ties between the regions of the two countries.

In addition, the participants studied the documents submitted for signing during the meeting of the Uzbek-Chinese Intergovernmental Committee on Cooperation, including the Program for the 5-year development of trade, economic and investment cooperation between the Governments of Uzbekistan and China.

Following the meeting, the parties came to an agreement on further elaboration of topical issues of trade, economic and investment partnership in preparation for the upcoming meeting of the Uzbek-Chinese Intergovernmental Committee for cooperation.