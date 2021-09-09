Uzbek Ministry of Health discloses amount of vaccinated people for Sept. 9

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 9

By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

The number of people fully vaccinated against coronavirus in Uzbekistan has exceeded 2.7 million, Trend reports citing press service of Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Health.

On September 8, 281,054 people were vaccinated against the coronavirus. Of these, 48,023 people received the first dose of the vaccine, 188,035 - the second, 44,996 - the third.

To date, the total number of doses of coronavirus vaccine used is 15,978,140. At the same time, 2,710,887 people have already completed the full course of vaccination.

Among the regions, citizens from the Fergana region received the most vaccine - 36,555 doses. Andijan (36 324) and Tashkent (25 630 doses) regions follow.

Of the total number of vaccinated people, most of them are in Fergana (1,837,042 doses), Namangan (1,776,892), Andijan (1,716,616) regions.

The vaccination process continues.

