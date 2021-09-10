Uzbekistan reveals number of vaccinated citizens as of September 10

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 10

More than 2.8 million Uzbeks have already completed a full course of vaccination against COVID-19, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan.

It is reported that on September 9, 320,394 people were vaccinated against the coronavirus. Of these, 65,568 people received the first dose of the vaccine, 202,021- the second, 52,805 - the third.

To date, the total number of doses of coronavirus vaccine used in Uzbekistan is 16,298,534. At the same time, 2,884,433 people have already completed the full course of vaccination.

Among the regions, citizens from the Fergana region received the most of vaccine – 66,656 doses. Andijan (36,084) and Tashkent (29,255 doses) regions follow.

Of the total number of vaccinated people, most of them are in Fergana (1,866,297 doses), Namangan (1,797,341), Andijan (1,752,700) regions.

The vaccination process continues.

