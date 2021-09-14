Uzbek Central Election Commission registers all presidential candidates

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14

All five candidates of political parties operating in Uzbekistan are registered to participate in the presidential election, which will be held on October 24, Trend reports citing the press service of the Central Election Commission.

UzLiDeP party collected the most subscription lists in support of the candidate, while the Adolat - the least of all.

"Milliy Tiklanish" party and the Ecological Party submitted documents and signature lists in support of their candidates on September 8.

Based on the results of checking the correctness of the collection and compilation of signature lists, the CEC issued positive conclusions, and on September 11 registered Alisher Kadirov as a presidential candidate from Milliy Tiklanish and Narzullo Oblomuradov as a candidate from the Ecological Party.

On September 14, the remaining three candidates were registered with the CEC - Maqsuda Varisova from the People's Democratic Party, Shavkat Mirziyoyev from the Liberal Democratic Party (UzLiDeP) and Bakhrom Abdukhalimov from the Adolat Social Democratic Party.

The PDPU has collected over 225,000 signatures in support of Maqsuda Varisova, UzLiDeP - over 300,000 signatures for the incumbent President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Adolat - more than 213,000 signatures for its leader Bakhrom Abdukhalimov.

The pre-election campaign for the presidential election in Uzbekistan will begin on September 20.

