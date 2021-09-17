Uzbekistan reveals number of vaccinated citizens as of September 17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 17

By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

More than 3.5 million Uzbeks have already completed a full course of vaccination against COVID-19, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan.

It is reported that on September 16, 216,245 people received the coronavirus vaccine. Of these, 60,674 people received the first dose of the vaccine, 106,157 - the second, 49,414 - the third.

To date, the total number of doses of coronavirus vaccine used is 17,881,943 doses. At the same time, 3,517,178 people have already completed the full course of vaccination.

Among the regions, citizens from the Andijan region received the most vaccine - 25,051 doses. Namangan (21,592 doses) and Samarkand (20,332 doses) regions follow.

Of the total number of vaccinated people, most of them are in Fergana (2,010,745 doses), Namangan (1,944,244) and Andijan (1,942,884) regions.

