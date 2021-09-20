Pre-election campaigning period in Uzbekistan kicks off

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

Trend:

The period of pre-election campaigning for the presidential election in Uzbekistan, scheduled for October 24, has started, Trend reports referring to the Uzbekistan’s CEC.

According to the press service of the CEC, the members of the commission considered the issue of campaigning for presidential candidates.

In accordance with Article 44 of the Electoral Code, pre-election campaigning begins on the day following the last day established for the registration of candidates. Campaigning on Election Day and the day before the start of voting is not allowed.

It is prohibited to conduct campaigning accompanied by the provision of goods, services (except information) to voters, free of charge or on preferential terms, and the payment of funds. It is also prohibited to disseminate false information, as well as information discrediting honor and dignity of candidates.

During campaigning, all presidential candidates will be provided with equal conditions for access to state-owned media through the free provision of equal airtime and print space.

In state-owned media, airtime and print space can also be allocated on a paid basis, but in this case, the terms of payment must be the same for all candidates.

In accordance with Article 46 of the Electoral Code, airtime or print space can be allocated in state and non-state media also on a paid basis.

Presidential candidates from five political parties of Uzbekistan are:

- UzLiDeP party - Shavkat Mirziyoyev (over 300,000 signatures of voters);

- “Milliy Tiklanish” party - Alisher Kadirov (287,900 signatures of voters);

- Ecological Party - Narzullo Oblomuradov (231,200 signatures of voters);

- People's Democratic Party of Uzbekistan - Maksuda Varisova (225,000 signatures of voters);

- "Adolat" - Bakhrom Abdukhalimov (more than 213,000 signatures of voters).

