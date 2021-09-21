Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for September 21

Uzbekistan 21 September 2021 12:25 (UTC+04:00)
Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for September 21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21

By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

The number of registered cases of coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan has reached 169,467, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Health.

Over the past day, 529 cases of coronavirus have been registered in the country.

In Tashkent, 253 people with coronavirus were identified, in the Tashkent region - 114 people.

In other regions: 8 people in Karakalpakstan, 8 people in Andijan region, 5 people in Bukhara region, 12 people in Jizzakh region, 6 people in Kashkadarya region, 2 people in Navoi region, 7 people in Namangan region, 38 people in Samarkand region, 13 people in Syrdarya region, 19 people in Surkhandarya region, 33 people in Fergana region and 19 people in Khorezm region.

The total number of patients who recovered from COVID-19 was 163,298 (+614) in the last 24 hours, and the recovery rate was 96 percent.

In addition, 5 patients with coronavirus have died, bringing the death toll from this disease to 1,197.

