Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for September 29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 29

By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

Uzbekistan has detected 510 new COVID-19 cases, 659 patients have recovered, and 4 patients have died on September 28, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Health.

Up until now, 173,409 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 168,359 of them have recovered, and 1,234 people have died.

In particular, 227 people with coronavirus were identified in Tashkent city, 124 people - in the Tashkent region.

In other regions: 13 people in Karakalpakstan, 11 people in Andijan region, 6 people in Bukhara region, 12 people in Jizzakh region, 4 people in Kashkadarya region, 5 people in Navoi region, 10 people in Namangan region, 32 people in Samarkand region, 9 people in the Syrdarya region, 15 people in the Surkhandarya region, 31 people in the Fergana region, and 11 people in the Khorezm region.